Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

September 24, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 4.4% from a year earlier, slower than a 4.6% increase in the previous week. Redbook cited slower sales as customer traffic reduced, back-to-school sales wind down and autumn apparel began selling in retail stores. Apparel sales also remained below expectations.

In corporate news, Thor Industries (THO) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and issued a downbeat full-year outlook as the maker of recreational vehicles expects softer market trends to continue in fiscal 2025. Its shares jumped 7%.

Elliott Investment Management sent a second open letter to Southwest Airlines (LUV) shareholders Tuesday informing them of plans for a special meeting to vote over the airline's leadership. Southwest shares rose 0.4%.

AutoZone's (AZO) fiscal Q4 results increased less than Wall Street's expectations on a yearly basis, while the auto parts retailer's domestic commercial business underperformed analyst estimates. Its shares eased 0.3%.

Marriott (MAR) partnered with Sands China, a Las Vegas Sands subsidiary (LVS), to launch The Luxury Collection brand in Macau. Las Vegas Sands shares jumped 5.2% and Marriott added 2.2%.

