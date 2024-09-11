News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

September 11, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Rentokil Initial (RTO) shares tumbled 21% after the company cut its North American organic revenue growth guidance to 1% in H2.

McDonald's (MCD) is launching ordering terminals in the US that accept cash and give back change, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The fast food giant's shares were shedding 0.5%.

BurgerFi International (BFI) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that will involve only the 67 corporate-owned locations of its brands. The shares sank 22%.

Designer Brands (DBI) shares slid 13% after the company reported lower results for fiscal Q2 and cut its outlook for fiscal 2024.

