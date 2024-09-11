Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Rentokil Initial (RTO) shares tumbled 21% after the company cut its North American organic revenue growth guidance to 1% in H2.

McDonald's (MCD) is launching ordering terminals in the US that accept cash and give back change, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The fast food giant's shares were shedding 0.5%.

BurgerFi International (BFI) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that will involve only the 67 corporate-owned locations of its brands. The shares sank 22%.

Designer Brands (DBI) shares slid 13% after the company reported lower results for fiscal Q2 and cut its outlook for fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.