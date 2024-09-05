News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

September 05, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into Live Nation's (LYV) Ticketmaster over its handling of ticket sales for Oasis' upcoming reunion tour. Live Nation shares were falling almost 1%.

Nio (NIO) shares jumped past 13%. The company's Q2 loss narrowed from a year ago while revenue nearly doubled on the back of a sharp increase in vehicle deliveries.

Eastside Distilling (EAST) shares surged over 92%. The company said late Wednesday it struck a deal to merge with mortgage technology company Beeline Financial.

Verizon (VZ) agreed to buy Frontier (FYBR) in an all-cash deal worth about $20 billion to boost its fiber network. Verizon shares were down 0.6%, and Frontier was falling 9.1%.

