Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Friday Afternoon

August 09, 2024 — 02:19 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed, erasing recent gains, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Getty Images (GETY) shares fell 5.1% after the company's Q2 earnings fell short of market expectations and the full-year revenue and core profitability guidance was cut.

E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares tumbled 15% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Perrigo (PRGO) is voluntarily recalling 16,500 cans of store-brand Premium Infant Formula with iron milk-based powder due to elevated levels of vitamin D. The stock fell 3.5%.

