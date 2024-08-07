Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) raised its full-year earnings growth outlook following a better-than-expected fiscal Q3, while the firm said its combined streaming businesses achieved profitability earlier than expected. Separately, Disney said it may have to pay up to an additional $5 billion to Comcast's (CMCSA) NBC Universal unit for its 33% stake in Hulu. Disney shares were falling 3.1%.

Airbnb (ABNB) shares tumbled 14%. The company's Q2 earnings late Tuesday declined more than expected as its cost base ballooned.

VF (VFC) shares jumped 9.3% in recent trading, a day after the company reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.33 per share, widening from a per0share loss of $0.15 a year earlier but better than the loss of $0.37 per share expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

