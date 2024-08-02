Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 4.2%.

In corporate news, Coca-Cola (KO) shares gained 1% after it said Friday it will appeal the US Tax Court decision in the ongoing case over a tax liability between the company and the Internal Revenue Service.

Ford (F) sold 173,223 vehicles in July, down 0.2% from July 2023, the company said Friday. Its shares dropped more than 5%.

Stellantis (STLA) shares fell over 1%. The company is facing an upgraded probe by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into door locks and windows on Dodge Journey vehicles, agency documents showed.

