Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally down, paring earlier losses, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.6%.

In corporate news, McDonald's (MCD) reported Q2 earnings and revenue below market estimates, while same-store sales declined across every segment amid cautious consumer spending and lower restaurant traffic in major markets. The shares still jumped 4.5%.

Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) strong Q2 results confirmed its sustained organic sales growth outperformance compared with peers, Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted Colgate-Palmolive's price target to $111 from $103 and maintained its overweight rating. The company's shares were rising 1.3%.

Costco (COST) workers represented by the Teamsters union in Norfolk, Virginia, have voted to authorize a strike ahead of the start of contract negotiations. Costco shares were adding less than 0.1%.

