News & Insights

Markets
MCD

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

July 29, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally down, paring earlier losses, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.6%.

In corporate news, McDonald's (MCD) reported Q2 earnings and revenue below market estimates, while same-store sales declined across every segment amid cautious consumer spending and lower restaurant traffic in major markets. The shares still jumped 4.5%.

Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) strong Q2 results confirmed its sustained organic sales growth outperformance compared with peers, Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted Colgate-Palmolive's price target to $111 from $103 and maintained its overweight rating. The company's shares were rising 1.3%.

Costco (COST) workers represented by the Teamsters union in Norfolk, Virginia, have voted to authorize a strike ahead of the start of contract negotiations. Costco shares were adding less than 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
COST
CL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.