Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.4% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 21, slower than a 4.6% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook noted slower sales as customer traffic reduced, back-to-school sales wind down and fall apparel began selling in retail stores. Apparel sales also remained below expectations.

In corporate news, AutoZone's (AZO) fiscal Q4 results increased less than Wall Street's expectations on a yearly basis, while the auto parts retailer's domestic commercial business underperformed analyst estimates. Its shares fell 1.8%.

Marriott (MAR) partnered with Sands China, a Las Vegas Sands subsidiary (LVS), to launch The Luxury Collection brand in Macau. Las Vegas Sands shares jumped 5.7% and Marriott added 1.8%.

Paramount (PARA) has started a second round of layoffs as part of a larger plan to slash expenses, according to Tuesday media reports that cited an internal memo. Paramount shares were rising 0.9%.

