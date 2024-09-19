News & Insights

Markets
DRI

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

September 19, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.4%.

In corporate news, Darden Restaurants (DRI) maintained its full-year outlook on Thursday despite reporting lower-than-expected fiscal Q1 results amid slowing traffic in July. Darden and Uber (UBER) said Thursday they signed a multi-year exclusive delivery partnership. Darden shares jumped nearly 9% and Uber was up 3%.

Steelcase's (SCS) fiscal Q2 results rose year-over-year but the office furniture maker recorded fewer orders from large corporate customers and most international markets. Its shares tumbled 6.3%.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) shares rose 3.4% after it said Thursday that its chief financial officer will assume the chief executive role in November when the building material supplier's current CEO retires.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRI
UBER
SCS
BLDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.