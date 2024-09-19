Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.4%.

In corporate news, Darden Restaurants (DRI) maintained its full-year outlook on Thursday despite reporting lower-than-expected fiscal Q1 results amid slowing traffic in July. Darden and Uber (UBER) said Thursday they signed a multi-year exclusive delivery partnership. Darden shares jumped nearly 9% and Uber was up 3%.

Steelcase's (SCS) fiscal Q2 results rose year-over-year but the office furniture maker recorded fewer orders from large corporate customers and most international markets. Its shares tumbled 6.3%.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) shares rose 3.4% after it said Thursday that its chief financial officer will assume the chief executive role in November when the building material supplier's current CEO retires.

