Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.1%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales increased by 6.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 7 after a 6.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook reported higher sales due to Labor Day promotions, especially on Sunday and Monday, as the back-to-school season peaked.

In corporate news, Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported a board shakeup that includes the retirement of Executive Chairman Gary Kelly and a plan to appoint four new independent directors, including nominations from activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management. Southwest shares were falling nearly 3%.

Under Armour (UA) shares tumbled past 10% after the company said it now expects about $140 million to $160 million in pretax restructuring and related charges to be incurred in fiscal 2025 and 2026, higher than it initially estimated.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) will pay a $1.5 million fine to settle charges due to "inaccurate statements" related to the recyclability of its K-Cup pods. Keurig shares were shedding 0.5%.

