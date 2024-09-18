Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lower in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) easing 0.2%.

In corporate news, General Motors (GM) said its electric vehicle customers will be able to access Tesla's (TSLA) Supercharger network using a specific GM-approved adapter. GM shares rose 2%, and Tesla added 0.3%.

GameStop (GME) shares fell 2.6%. The Federal Trade Commission said the company's Chief Executive Ryan Cohen agreed to pay a $985,320 civil penalty to settle charges of federal disclosure rules following his 2018 purchase of Wells Fargo (WFC) stock.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) shares plunged nearly 23%. The company said Wednesday that its unit Bollinger Motors priced the 2025 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab at $158,758.

VF (VFC) shares jumped 4% after Barclays upgraded the company's stock to overweight from equalweight.

