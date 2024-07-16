News & Insights

Markets
TBLA

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon

July 16, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks rose Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week climbed 4.8% from a year earlier after a 6.3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Taboola.com (TBLA) secured a deal with Apple (AAPL) to sell native advertising in the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps, Axios reported, citing Taboola Chief Executive Adam Singolda. Taboola shares jumped 7.8%, while Apple eased 0.2%.

Funko (FNKO) raised $18.6 million through a share sale, pricing 2 million shares at $9.30 each, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Funko shares tumbled 8.1%.

Tesla (TSLA) plans to hire close to 800 employees just months after Chief Executive Elon Musk ordered mass firings, Bloomberg reported. Tesla shares were rising 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TBLA
AAPL
FNKO
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.