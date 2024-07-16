Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon

Consumer stocks rose Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week climbed 4.8% from a year earlier after a 6.3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Taboola.com (TBLA) secured a deal with Apple (AAPL) to sell native advertising in the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps, Axios reported, citing Taboola Chief Executive Adam Singolda. Taboola shares jumped 7.8%, while Apple eased 0.2%.

Funko (FNKO) raised $18.6 million through a share sale, pricing 2 million shares at $9.30 each, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Funko shares tumbled 8.1%.

Tesla (TSLA) plans to hire close to 800 employees just months after Chief Executive Elon Musk ordered mass firings, Bloomberg reported. Tesla shares were rising 0.9%.

