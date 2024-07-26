Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were gaining late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In corporate news, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has filed a lawsuit against the National Basketball Association in a New York state court after the league awarded the TV rights to its rivals, according to media reports Friday. Warner shares rose 3.7%.

BurgerFi International (BFI) shares surged nearly 121% after it said late Thursday that the company and Lion Point Capital have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve all claims.

Mohawk Industries (MHK) shares soared past 20% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from underperform, while raising its price target to $177 from $120. Mohawk reported Thursday a surprise increase in Q2 earnings, and its Q3 guidance topped analysts' estimates.

Skechers USA (SKX) is an "underappreciated growth stock," and its Q2 report strengthens that assessment, UBS Securities said in a note Friday. UBS raised its 12-month price target for Skechers to $92 from $88, with a buy rating. Skechers shares added 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.