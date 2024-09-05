Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.5% higher recently.

BRC (BRCC) shares were up over 3% amid a sales and distribution agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) under which the latter will sell and distribute Black Rifle Energy beverages in its company-owned direct store territories across the US.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) shares were up over 2% after the company reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also narrowed its guidance for fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS and net sales.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) shares were over 1% higher after the company reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.40 a year earlier. The company also raised its outlook for fiscal 2024 non-GAAP net income per share.

