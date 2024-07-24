News & Insights

Markets
IP

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Wednesday

July 24, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell in early premarket hours Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.8% lower recently.

International Paper (IP) was over 2% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $0.59 a year earlier.

Mattel (MAT) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.10 per share a year earlier. Mattel was 0.9% higher premarket.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) said it signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Weener Plastics Holdings for an enterprise value of 838 million euros ($908.4 million). Silgan Holdings fell past 3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IP
MAT
SLGN
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.