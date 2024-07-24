Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Wednesday

Consumer stocks fell in early premarket hours Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.8% lower recently.

International Paper (IP) was over 2% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $0.59 a year earlier.

Mattel (MAT) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.10 per share a year earlier. Mattel was 0.9% higher premarket.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) said it signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Weener Plastics Holdings for an enterprise value of 838 million euros ($908.4 million). Silgan Holdings fell past 3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.