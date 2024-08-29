News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

August 29, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) almost 1% higher recently.

Dollar General (DG) shares fell nearly 26% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, down from $2.13 a year earlier. The company also lowered its outlook for fiscal 2024 earnings per share and net sales growth.

Best Buy (BBY) shares rose past 15% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $1.22 a year earlier. The company also raised its fiscal-year 2025 guidance for adjusted earnings per share.

Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) shares declined 7% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
