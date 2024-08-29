Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) almost 1% higher recently.

Dollar General (DG) shares fell nearly 26% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, down from $2.13 a year earlier. The company also lowered its outlook for fiscal 2024 earnings per share and net sales growth.

Best Buy (BBY) shares rose past 15% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $1.22 a year earlier. The company also raised its fiscal-year 2025 guidance for adjusted earnings per share.

Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) shares declined 7% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

