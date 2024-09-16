Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were both up 0.2% recently.

Estee Lauder (EL) issued a statement urging shareholders to reject TRC Capital Investment's unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 1.5 million Estee Lauder class A common shares at $83.65 per share in cash. Estee Lauder shares were 0.7% higher premarket.

Walt Disney (DIS) shares were up 0.4% after the company and DirecTV said they have reached an agreement in principle to restore Disney content to DirecTV.

Target (TGT) shares advanced by 0.5% after the company said it will hire about 100,000 seasonal workers across its stores and supply chain facilities for the upcoming holiday season.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.