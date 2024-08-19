Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently 0.2% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.4%.

Marriott International (MAR) said it has formed a long-term licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings (SOND) in a deal expected to add 9,000 rooms to its portfolio this year and 1,500 afterward. Sonder Holdings shares rose past 24% premarket.

Estee Lauder (EL) shares were up over 2% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

Diageo's (DEO) Indian unit, United Spirits, has submitted financial documents requested by New Delhi's anti-corruption police, Reuters reported Sunday. The submitted documents included bank statements, records of financial transactions with Delhi city agencies, and signed agreements related to the liquor supply between 2017 and 2020, the report said. Diageo shares were up 0.2% pre-bell.

