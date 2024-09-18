Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Up in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) increasing 0.2%.

In corporate news, General Mills' (GIS) fiscal Q3 results declined less than market expectations, while the Cheerios maker reiterated its full-year outlook. The shares rose 1.3%.

Rogers Communications (RCI) agreed to buy BCE's (BCE) 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion Canadian dollars ($3.48 billion). Rogers shares fell 1.6% and BCE gained 2.9%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is boosting hourly wages for warehouse workers by at least $1.50 as part of a $2.2 billion package for total pay increases. The stock eased 0.1%.

