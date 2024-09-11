Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Drop in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks fell Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In corporate news, Designer Brands (DBI) shares slid 14% after the company reported lower results for fiscal Q2 and cut its outlook for fiscal 2024.

BurgerFi International (BFI) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that will involve only the 67 corporate-owned locations of its brands. The shares tumbled 19%.

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) shares jumped 36%. The company reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted net loss Tuesday of $0.02 a share, compared with earnings of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.03.

