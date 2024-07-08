News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Down in Late Afternoon Trading

July 08, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were down late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

In corporate news, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) shares gained 4.1% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $92 from $84.

Silgan (SLGN) shares spiked 2.8% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $50.

Paramount Global (PARA) will merge with Skydance Media to establish a new entity via a two-step deal, which includes the acquisition of Paramount's controlling shareholder, National Amusements. Paramount shares dropped 5.1%.

Niu Technologies (NIU) shares jumped past 17% after the company announced a retail expansion project at more than 800 Best Buy (BBY) stores in the US. Best Buy added 4.2%.

