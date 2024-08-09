News & Insights

Markets
ELF

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

August 09, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.2%.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares fell by over 8% after saying it now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.36 to $3.41, short of the $3.42 estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Perrigo (PRGO) shares were down more than 2% after saying it is voluntarily recalling 16,500 cans of store-brand Premium Infant Formula with iron milk-based powder due to elevated levels of vitamin D.

Paramount Global (PARA) shares were up more than 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.10 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
PRGO
PARA
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.