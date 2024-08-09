Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.2%.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares fell by over 8% after saying it now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.36 to $3.41, short of the $3.42 estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Perrigo (PRGO) shares were down more than 2% after saying it is voluntarily recalling 16,500 cans of store-brand Premium Infant Formula with iron milk-based powder due to elevated levels of vitamin D.

Paramount Global (PARA) shares were up more than 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.10 a year earlier.

