News & Insights

Markets
K

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday

August 05, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 4.9% lower recently.

Mars is considering buying snacks market Kellanova (K), multiple news outlets reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. A potential transaction could value Kellanova at roughly $30 billion, including a typical deal premium, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kellanova shares rose past 19% in recent premarket activity.

Tyson Foods (TSN) reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue. Shares of Tyson Foods were 0.4% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

K
TSN
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.