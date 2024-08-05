Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 4.9% lower recently.

Mars is considering buying snacks market Kellanova (K), multiple news outlets reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. A potential transaction could value Kellanova at roughly $30 billion, including a typical deal premium, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kellanova shares rose past 19% in recent premarket activity.

Tyson Foods (TSN) reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue. Shares of Tyson Foods were 0.4% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.