Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were retreating Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 2.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2.5%.

In corporate news, Tyson Foods (TSN) shares popped 3.8% after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings Monday of $0.87 per share, up from $0.15 a year earlier, and above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $0.67.

Kellanova (K) shares jumped past 15% after news outlets reported Monday that Mars is considering buying the snack maker.

Walmart's (WMT) Q2 results will highlight the company's resilience amid deteriorating consumer trends and showcase its ability to sustain growth and control its destiny, UBS Securities said in an earnings preview on Monday. UBS reiterated its buy rating on the company's stock and kept its price target at $74. Walmart shares were falling 2%.

