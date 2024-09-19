Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.02% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.9% higher recently.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares were up 7% after the company reported fiscal Q1 sales of $2.76 billion, up from $2.73 billion a year earlier.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) shares rose past 4% after its Alibaba Cloud unit said it has released more than 100 open-sourced Qwen 2.5 large language models.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) shares were over 3% higher after the company said it signed a multi-year deal with Golf Saudi Entertainment for the marketing and distribution of the company's golf brands in Saudi Arabia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.