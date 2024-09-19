News & Insights

Markets
DRI

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday

September 19, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.02% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.9% higher recently.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares were up 7% after the company reported fiscal Q1 sales of $2.76 billion, up from $2.73 billion a year earlier.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) shares rose past 4% after its Alibaba Cloud unit said it has released more than 100 open-sourced Qwen 2.5 large language models.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) shares were over 3% higher after the company said it signed a multi-year deal with Golf Saudi Entertainment for the marketing and distribution of the company's golf brands in Saudi Arabia.

