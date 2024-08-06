News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Late Afternoon Trading

August 06, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks gained late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 5.1% from a year earlier after a 4.5% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Planet Fitness (PLNT) shares jumped 6.8% as the company reiterated its full-year outlook after reporting stronger-than-expected increases in Q2 results.

Fox (FOX, FOXA) shares gained 6.6% after the company reported a surprise increase in fiscal Q4 earnings and raised its dividend.

Uber (UBER) shares jumped 12% after the company reported stronger-than-expected gains in its Q2 results.

Yum Brands (YUM) reported below-forecast Q2 sales as consumers turned more cost-conscious, while earnings fell less than expected. The shares rose 3%.

