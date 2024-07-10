Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.7%.

In corporate news, Ziff Davis (ZD) shares sank 11% after it disclosed plans to exchange about $401 million of its 1.75% convertible notes due 2026 for a combination of cash and new convertible notes maturing in 2028.

Warner Music (WMG) shares dropped 2.9% after Redburn downgraded the company to sell from neutral.

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) CNN unit said it will cut about 100 jobs as part of a plan to consolidate its news operations and boost its digital business, Reuters reported Wednesday. Warner Bros. shares were falling 1%.

Paramount (PARA) may still get an offer from Barry Diller even as the company entered an agreement to merge with Skydance Media, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Paramount shares gained 1%.

