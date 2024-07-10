News & Insights

Markets
ZD

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Late Afternoon Trading

July 10, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.7%.

In corporate news, Ziff Davis (ZD) shares sank 11% after it disclosed plans to exchange about $401 million of its 1.75% convertible notes due 2026 for a combination of cash and new convertible notes maturing in 2028.

Warner Music (WMG) shares dropped 2.9% after Redburn downgraded the company to sell from neutral.

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) CNN unit said it will cut about 100 jobs as part of a plan to consolidate its news operations and boost its digital business, Reuters reported Wednesday. Warner Bros. shares were falling 1%.

Paramount (PARA) may still get an offer from Barry Diller even as the company entered an agreement to merge with Skydance Media, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Paramount shares gained 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZD
WMG
WBD
PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.