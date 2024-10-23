News & Insights

SECOS Group Expands Compostable Bag Supply with Ritchies IGA

October 23, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

SECOS Group Ltd (AU:SES) has released an update.

SECOS Group Ltd has expanded its supply of compostable shopping bags to all 76 Ritchies IGA stores across Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland, following a successful trial. The MyEcoBag® offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic and paper bags, aligning with Australia’s efforts to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions. This move positions SECOS as a leader in the sustainable packaging market, with hopes of influencing the wider industry to adopt compostable materials.

