The SEC Is Developing New Rules for Crypto. Here's Why Crypto Investors Should Pay Attention

Key Points

This year has seen a big push to create a formal regulatory framework for crypto.

The SEC is in the process of making major moves to that end.

The Clarity Act, if it passes, could create a more permanent basis for what the SEC is trying to do.

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On July 7, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a crypto regulation proposal for release this month on its 2026 agenda. The new rules would grant safe harbor from securities enforcement to decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and tokenized securities trading.

The proposal isn't yet published in full, as it's still under review by the White House, and there will be a public comment period before anything binding is issued. Crypto investors need to pay very close attention to how this shakes out -- the emerging shape looks favorable to crypto issuers.

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What the SEC crypto rules could do

The proposal creates three pathways for crypto businesses to avoid the need to complete a full Securities Act registration, which is traditionally quite onerous in terms of the resources involved.

The first is a start-up exemption, allowing crypto projects to raise as much as $5 million per year during their first four years of operation. The second is a separate fundraising exemption that permits any qualifying issuer to raise as much as $75 million through crypto investment contracts. And most importantly for investors, the third path is a safe harbor that triggers once an issuer has completed or permanently ceased essential managerial efforts; those issuers receive codified confirmation that their tokens are no longer investment contracts and aren't subject to SEC jurisdiction.

That last pathway codifies that DeFi platforms and tokenized securities venues will get explicit enforcement protection. A shift on this scale reshapes the future direction of crypto more than any single asset can, because it ensures the tokenized asset market can grow without being hampered by the threat of enforcement in an ambiguous or capricious regulatory environment.

The Clarity Act, which might pass before the end of the year, would put the same architecture into federal law, shoring up the proposed new structures and largely ruling out the possibility of a return to the past regulatory conditions. But it's stalled in the Senate for now.

These two chains stand to gain a lot

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) exposure to the new regulations is direct and likely the greatest among all chains.

About $15.9 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) representing ownership of things like stocks and bonds sit on its chain, accounting for nearly half of the tokenized asset market's total value of $33.9 billion. Some financial institutions are already building their asset tokenization platforms on the network. If those players were to get a green light, it would represent the imminent influx of more capital into the chain, though with the caveat that once capital is in the crypto sector, it often isn't hard to move around from chain to chain.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is also highly exposed. Its RWA footprint climbed from $1.4 billion at the start of January to $3.3 billion on July 10.

Of particular importance to Solana is the tokenized stock segment, which is where its competitive edges in speed and low transaction costs have made it a leader. The new rules package will likely make stock tokenization efforts far more appealing to financial institutions, as they can rest assured that the enforcement risks of the past will not be as threatening.

Watch whether the notice of proposed rulemaking is actually published, and whether the Clarity Act clears a Senate cloture vote before the recess in August.

If both advance, the chains hosting real economic activity could see major new capital inflows that push up their prices and spark a new bull market led by institutions. If neither clears its next hurdle by fall, the crypto sector will spend another quarter or two in limbo, and the bear market will likely continue.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.