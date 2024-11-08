SEC charges Invesco Advisers for making misleading statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Invesco (IVZ) Advisers, Inc. for making misleading statements about the percentage of company-wide assets under management that integrated environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, factors in investment decisions. The registered investment adviser agreed to pay a $17.5M civil penalty to settle the SEC’s charges.
