Seazen Group Appoints Grant Thornton as New Auditor

Seazen Group Ltd. (HK:1030) has released an update.
Seazen Group Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited stepping in as the new auditor. The company emphasized that the transition aligns with its business development plans and is expected to have no significant impact on the preparation of its financial statements for the year ending December 2024. The board and audit committee expressed confidence in Grant Thornton’s capabilities and welcomed their appointment.
