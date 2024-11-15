Seastar Medical Faces Distribution Challenges with Self-Marketing of QUELIMMUNE

Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has disclosed a new risk, in the Supply Chain category.

Seastar Medical Holding Corporation recently ended its exclusive distribution agreement with Nuwellis and has decided to self-commercialize its FDA-approved SCD-PED product, known as QUELIMMUNE. This strategic shift poses a significant risk due to the company’s lack of experience in sales and distribution, which could result in performance not meeting investor expectations. If Seastar Medical fails to establish effective internal sales and distribution capabilities, it may struggle to generate adequate sales for QUELIMMUNE, potentially impacting its business operations and financial results negatively.

The average ICU stock price target is $18.00, implying 818.37% upside potential.

