SeaStar Medical announces Stanford Medicine is cleared to enroll subjects

SeaStar Medical (ICU) announces that Stanford Medicine is cleared to actively enroll subjects in the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial. With the recent addition of two Department of Defense medical centers, 12 sites are now activated to enroll subjects in the trial with enrollment at 52. “It goes without saying that Stanford is an incredibly important site,” said Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical. “The recent decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reimburse certain expenses for Medicare patients enrolled in this trial is proving critical in recruiting new medical sites. We are delighted that Stanford will be working with us to help change the standard of care for our most critically ill patients.”

