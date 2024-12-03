SeaStar Medical announces activation of Sentara Norfolk General as active site

SeaStar Medical (ICU) announces the activation of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia as its thirteenth active site in its NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial. The Company also reports the enrollment of nine critically ill adult acute kidney injury, AKI, patients in the trial during November, bringing total trial enrollment to 65 subjects. The NEUTRALIZE-AKI trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Company’s proprietary therapeutic Selective Cytopheretic Device, SCD, in 200 adult patients with AKI in the intensive care unit, ICU, receiving continuous renal replacement therapy, CRRT.

