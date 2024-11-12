News & Insights

Seascape Energy Asia's Shareholding Dynamics Shift

Longboat Energy Plc (GB:SEA) has released an update.

Seascape Energy Asia PLC has seen a significant shift in its shareholder structure as Progressive Capital Partners Ltd., the investment manager for Progressive Opportunity Fund II, reduced its voting rights from 5.95% to 0.33%. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholding patterns in the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market perceptions.

