News & Insights

Stocks

Searchlight Resources Unveils New Rare Earth Targets

December 02, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Searchlight Resources Inc (TSE:SCLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Searchlight Resources Inc. has completed an airborne radiometric survey at their Daly Lake project in Saskatchewan, revealing new and expanded rare earth and uranium targets. The survey identified a significant thorium zone, underscoring the area’s potential as a major rare earth source. These findings could support the Saskatchewan Resource Council’s Rare Earth Processing Facility.

For further insights into TSE:SCLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.