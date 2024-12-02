Searchlight Resources Unveils New Rare Earth Targets

Searchlight Resources Inc (TSE:SCLT) has released an update.

Searchlight Resources Inc. has completed an airborne radiometric survey at their Daly Lake project in Saskatchewan, revealing new and expanded rare earth and uranium targets. The survey identified a significant thorium zone, underscoring the area’s potential as a major rare earth source. These findings could support the Saskatchewan Resource Council’s Rare Earth Processing Facility.

