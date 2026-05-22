Seaport Global Upgrades Texas Instruments (TXN)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $275.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.44 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $298.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 22,917MM, an increase of 24.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an decrease of 833 owner(s) or 24.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.32%, an increase of 30.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 896,238K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 58,979K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,382K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,325K shares , representing an increase of 26.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 83.89% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 28,612K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 25,928K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,289K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,589K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,865K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 37.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.