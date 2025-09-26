Seaport Global Upgrades H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.36% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for H.B. Fuller is $73.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.36% from its latest reported closing price of $56.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for H.B. Fuller is 4,192MM, an increase of 19.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65, an increase of 0.50% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in H.B. Fuller. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.15%, an increase of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 70,016K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,228K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,570K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 2,448K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,336K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 24.32% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,018K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.