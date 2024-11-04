News & Insights

Seanergy Maritime Shareholders Back Current Leadership

November 04, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) has released an update.

Seanergy Maritime shareholders have decisively re-elected the company’s director nominees and rejected proposals from G. Economou aimed at altering board composition, signaling strong confidence in Seanergy’s current leadership and strategic direction. The outcome highlights the company’s commitment to delivering value through its robust Capesize fleet operations, which have positioned it for sustained growth and attractive shareholder returns.

