Seanergy Maritime Moves Forward After Court Victory

October 29, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) has released an update.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced that the High Court of the Republic of the Marshall Islands dismissed litigation by Economou’s Sphinx Investment Corp. This decision allows Seanergy to proceed with its 2024 Annual Meeting, where the company encourages shareholders to support its board nominees. The maritime company continues to focus on its strategic actions to enhance shareholder value.

