Seanergy Maritime Announces Record Q1 Amid Board Contest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a leading pure-play Capesize shipping company, announced robust first-quarter earnings for 2024 and the expansion of their fleet with two new vessels. The company is also rewarding shareholders with a special cash dividend, following a strong performance. Amidst this growth, the company faces a proxy contest initiated by George Economou, who is seeking to replace two board directors with his own nominees while the current board maintains their commitment to shareholder value and long-term company growth.

