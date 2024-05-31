News & Insights

Stocks

Seanergy Maritime Announces Record Q1 Amid Board Contest

May 31, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) has released an update.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a leading pure-play Capesize shipping company, announced robust first-quarter earnings for 2024 and the expansion of their fleet with two new vessels. The company is also rewarding shareholders with a special cash dividend, following a strong performance. Amidst this growth, the company faces a proxy contest initiated by George Economou, who is seeking to replace two board directors with his own nominees while the current board maintains their commitment to shareholder value and long-term company growth.

For further insights into SHIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.