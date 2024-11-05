Seanergy Marine reports Q3 adjusted EPS 69c, consensus 75c

Reports Q3 revenue $44.4M, consensus $45.84M. Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In the third quarter, Seanergy sustained its profitable trajectory by continuing to execute on our focused strategy as a dedicated Capesize operator. During this period, the Capesize segment led the dry bulk sector in performance, with the BCI averaging $24,900. Seanergy’s fleet achieved a notable TCE rate of $26,500, outperforming the BCI by approximately 7%. This outperformance highlights the effectiveness of our hedging strategy, which has been instrumental in reducing charter rate volatility and increasing our revenue visibility. Our objective remains to maintain a balanced risk-return profile throughout the market cycle, ensuring stability and resilience in our earnings.

