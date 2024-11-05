Seanergy Marine reports Q3 adjusted EPS 69c, consensus 75c

Reports Q3 revenue $44.4M, consensus $45.84M. Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In the third quarter, Seanergy sustained its profitable trajectory by continuing to execute on our focused strategy as a dedicated Capesize operator. During this period, the Capesize segment led the dry bulk sector in performance, with the BCI averaging $24,900. Seanergy’s fleet achieved a notable TCE rate of $26,500, outperforming the BCI by approximately 7%. This outperformance highlights the effectiveness of our hedging strategy, which has been instrumental in reducing charter rate volatility and increasing our revenue visibility. Our objective remains to maintain a balanced risk-return profile throughout the market cycle, ensuring stability and resilience in our earnings.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SHIP:
- Seanergy Maritime Shareholders Back Current Leadership
- SHIP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Seanergy Maritime Moves Forward After Court Victory
- Seanergy Marine issues statement on Court’s dismissal of Economou’s litigation
- Seanergy Maritime Faces Legal Challenge Over Shareholder Meeting
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.