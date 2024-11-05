News & Insights

Stocks

Seanergy Marine reports Q3 adjusted EPS 69c, consensus 75c

November 05, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $44.4M, consensus $45.84M. Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In the third quarter, Seanergy sustained its profitable trajectory by continuing to execute on our focused strategy as a dedicated Capesize operator. During this period, the Capesize segment led the dry bulk sector in performance, with the BCI averaging $24,900. Seanergy’s fleet achieved a notable TCE rate of $26,500, outperforming the BCI by approximately 7%. This outperformance highlights the effectiveness of our hedging strategy, which has been instrumental in reducing charter rate volatility and increasing our revenue visibility. Our objective remains to maintain a balanced risk-return profile throughout the market cycle, ensuring stability and resilience in our earnings.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.