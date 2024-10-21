Sealsq says offering ‘most comprehensive’ Root of Trust solution

The company said, “SEALSQ (LAES) Corp announces that its fully integrated Root of Trust provides one of the most complete security solutions on the market, a unique offering that covers both PKI and hardware. Using SEALSQ’s RoT solutions, businesses and organizations can trust their digital operations at every level, from cryptographic key management to device-level security. SEALSQ is one of the few players in the industry to provide such a holistic approach, integrating the entire security stack for a comprehensive solution.”

