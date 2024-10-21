News & Insights

Sealsq says offering ‘most comprehensive’ Root of Trust solution

October 21, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

The company said, “SEALSQ (LAES) Corp announces that its fully integrated Root of Trust provides one of the most complete security solutions on the market, a unique offering that covers both PKI and hardware. Using SEALSQ’s RoT solutions, businesses and organizations can trust their digital operations at every level, from cryptographic key management to device-level security. SEALSQ is one of the few players in the industry to provide such a holistic approach, integrating the entire security stack for a comprehensive solution.”

