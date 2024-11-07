Sealed Air reports Q3 adjusted EPS 79c, consensus 67c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.34B. “With the shift into two verticals, Food and Protective, and the onboarding of new leadership, we have positioned Sealed Air (SEE) for long-term success,” said Patrick Kivits, Sealed Air’s CEO. “Over the coming months, we are focused on operationalizing each vertical and finalizing the long-term growth strategy for each business. In parallel, we are stepping up our cost take-out initiatives to right-size each business and improve profitability until our transformation takes hold.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SEE:
- Sealed Air (SEE) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Sealed Air price target lowered to $39 from $40 at RBC Capital
- Sealed Air upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James
- Sealed Air price target lowered to $41 from $44 at Truist
- Sealed Air Enhances Board with Packaging Industry Veteran
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.