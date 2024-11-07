Sealed Air reports Q3 adjusted EPS 79c, consensus 67c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.34B. “With the shift into two verticals, Food and Protective, and the onboarding of new leadership, we have positioned Sealed Air (SEE) for long-term success,” said Patrick Kivits, Sealed Air’s CEO. “Over the coming months, we are focused on operationalizing each vertical and finalizing the long-term growth strategy for each business. In parallel, we are stepping up our cost take-out initiatives to right-size each business and improve profitability until our transformation takes hold.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SEE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.