Sealed Air reports Q3 adjusted EPS 79c, consensus 67c

November 07, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.34B. “With the shift into two verticals, Food and Protective, and the onboarding of new leadership, we have positioned Sealed Air (SEE) for long-term success,” said Patrick Kivits, Sealed Air’s CEO. “Over the coming months, we are focused on operationalizing each vertical and finalizing the long-term growth strategy for each business. In parallel, we are stepping up our cost take-out initiatives to right-size each business and improve profitability until our transformation takes hold.”

