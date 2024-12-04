Sealand Capital Galaxy Shares Surge Amid Market Speculation

Sealand Capital Galaxy (GB:SCGL) has released an update.

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited has observed a recent surge in its share price but reports no significant changes in its financial status since September. The company’s plans for refinancing and investment are still in progress, with no guarantee of completion at this stage. Investors are advised to stay informed as further announcements will be made.

