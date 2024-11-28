Seafarms Group Highlights Growth and Strategic Moves

Seafarms Group Limited (AU:SFG) has released an update.

Seafarms Group Limited has announced a strategic update at their AGM, highlighting a leadership transition with Peter Fraser as the new CEO and a 15% increase in Black Tiger prawn production driving international sales growth. Despite a $19.3M loss due to investments in Project Sea Dragon, the company secured significant funding and initiated a sale and leaseback agreement to bolster their aquaculture operations. With legal challenges under control, Seafarms is focused on expanding its scalable prawn aquaculture model and enhancing shareholder value.

