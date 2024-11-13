Seadrill Limited Restructures Debt Obligations

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.
Seadrill Limited has released Seadrill Mobile Units (Nigeria) Limited from its obligations as a guarantor under a major credit agreement. This move is part of a supplemental indenture related to Seadrill’s 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due in 2030. The release signifies a significant financial maneuver within Seadrill’s complex debt structure.
