Seadrill Limited Restructures Debt Obligations

November 13, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.

Seadrill Limited has released Seadrill Mobile Units (Nigeria) Limited from its obligations as a guarantor under a major credit agreement. This move is part of a supplemental indenture related to Seadrill’s 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due in 2030. The release signifies a significant financial maneuver within Seadrill’s complex debt structure.

