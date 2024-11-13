Seadrill Limited Restructures Debt Obligations

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.

Seadrill Limited has released Seadrill Mobile Units (Nigeria) Limited from its obligations as a guarantor under a major credit agreement. This move is part of a supplemental indenture related to Seadrill’s 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due in 2030. The release signifies a significant financial maneuver within Seadrill’s complex debt structure.

For further insights into SDRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.