Seacoast Banking of Florida Reports Strong Q3 Results

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida reported strong third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant loan and deposit growth, and a repositioned securities portfolio for improved yields. The company achieved a net income of $30.7 million, showcasing resilience despite hurricanes impacting its service areas. With a robust balance sheet and strategic talent acquisitions, Seacoast is poised for continued organic growth, aiming to become Florida’s leading regional bank. The company remains committed to disciplined credit practices and anticipates further earnings growth in the coming periods.

