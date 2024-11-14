News & Insights

Seabridge Gold Reports Q3 Loss Amid High Gold Prices

November 14, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold has filed its third-quarter financial report revealing a net loss of $27.6 million, influenced by non-cash losses from secured note remeasurements. Despite the loss, the company continues to invest in mineral interests and property, with promising developments at its KSM and Iskut projects. Gold prices reaching an all-time high offer a positive backdrop for future exploration and investments.

Stocks mentioned

SA

