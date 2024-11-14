Seabridge Gold Reports Q3 Loss Amid High Gold Prices

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold has filed its third-quarter financial report revealing a net loss of $27.6 million, influenced by non-cash losses from secured note remeasurements. Despite the loss, the company continues to invest in mineral interests and property, with promising developments at its KSM and Iskut projects. Gold prices reaching an all-time high offer a positive backdrop for future exploration and investments.

For further insights into TSE:SEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.