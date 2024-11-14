News & Insights

Stocks

Seabridge Gold Reports Asset Growth Amidst Financial Losses

November 14, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) has released an update.

Seabridge Gold has reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $82.4 million at the end of 2023 to $51.2 million by September 2024, alongside a net loss of $27.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Despite these losses, the company’s total assets have increased to $1.43 billion, driven by growth in mineral interests and property.

For further insights into TSE:SEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.