Seabridge Gold Reports Asset Growth Amidst Financial Losses

Seabridge Gold has reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $82.4 million at the end of 2023 to $51.2 million by September 2024, alongside a net loss of $27.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Despite these losses, the company’s total assets have increased to $1.43 billion, driven by growth in mineral interests and property.

